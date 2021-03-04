Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.85. Catalent reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

