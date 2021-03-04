CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBBI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.