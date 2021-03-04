CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

