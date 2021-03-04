CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of CECE opened at $8.63 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

