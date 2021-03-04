CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 8,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,653. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

