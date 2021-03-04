Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 186 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose bought 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £100.44 ($131.23).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Kate Ringrose purchased 191 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,932 ($129.76).

CNA stock opened at GBX 53.84 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 76.91. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.62 ($1.00).

Several research firms have recently commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

About Centrica plc (CNA.L)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

