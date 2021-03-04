Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 67

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

CNA stock traded down GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 52.78 ($0.69). 17,704,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,501,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.51. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.62 ($1.00).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

