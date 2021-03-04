CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $22,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6,013.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.