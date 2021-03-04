CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

