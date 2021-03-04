CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CGE Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. CGE Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

