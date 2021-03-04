Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $668.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $668.74.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $15.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,026. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

