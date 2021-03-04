ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCXI opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

