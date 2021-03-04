Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 901,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

