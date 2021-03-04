Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 5.7%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.09 and last traded at $98.86. Approximately 2,665,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,850,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

