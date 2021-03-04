CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%.

NASDAQ CHFS opened at $8.03 on Thursday. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHFS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

