Chico’s FAS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,949 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,579 call options.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

CHS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,065. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $285.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

