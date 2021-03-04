China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.80. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 41,532 shares changing hands.

CAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.43 million, a PE ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

