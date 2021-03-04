China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 159.1% in February

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,195. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

