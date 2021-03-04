China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $37.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.