Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $26.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,381.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,473.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,345.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

