Chirag Shah Sells 5,904 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSOD opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

