Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli’s (LDSVF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an average rating of Hold.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $8,450.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $9,880.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8,984.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,744.94.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.