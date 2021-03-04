ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 31st

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.65%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

