Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

