Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.91 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.28.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.