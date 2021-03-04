Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $234.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $246.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

