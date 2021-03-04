Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHDN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $246.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

