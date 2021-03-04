CI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,759. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

