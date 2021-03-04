CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,745 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $26.82.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.