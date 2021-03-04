CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $234.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.19.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.