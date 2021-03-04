CI Investments Inc. Has $27,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,270,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 290.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 232.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSE NYT opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

