CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $43.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

