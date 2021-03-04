CIBC Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERO. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.17.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$20.96 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 58.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

