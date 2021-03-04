CIBC Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$34.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACQ. Cormark boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.72 on Thursday, hitting C$32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

