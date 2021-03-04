CIBC Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TVE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

