CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,799 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 43.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

