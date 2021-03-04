CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quidel by 463.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $151.60 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.81.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

