CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,883 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.64 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

