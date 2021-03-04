CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $102.80 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

