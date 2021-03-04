CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 14,959 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $55.41 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.