CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSE:WDR opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

