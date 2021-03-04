Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

CIEN stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 84.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

