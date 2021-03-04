Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.04. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 70,463 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIDM. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

