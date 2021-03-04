Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $336.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

