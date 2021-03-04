Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $336.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

