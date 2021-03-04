CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35.

CIR stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,907. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

