Citigroup Initiates Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.