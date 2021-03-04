Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

