Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $797,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $614.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $708.09 and its 200 day moving average is $737.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

