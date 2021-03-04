Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.19 Billion Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,190,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 135,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 179,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,415. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of -182.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

